Anu Muhammad’s toes crushed under wheels of train

Former Jahangirnagar University Professor Anu Muhammad lost the toes of his left foot after falling on a rail line while disembarking from a train in the capital's Khilgaon yesterday morning.

It happened as the noted economist along with several others had just travelled to Dhaka by Ekota Express from Dinajpur.

"When the train stopped at Malibagh around 11:00am, we along with some other passengers got off the train. Anu Sir, who was the last one to get down, tripped and fell. I tried to pull him out, but the train started moving again," Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, a researcher and former student of the professor, told The Daily Star.

The 67-year-old, also known as an activist, has been admitted to the Casualty and Orthopaedic Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital with injuries to both his feet.

Prof Bidhan Sarker, head of DMCH's Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit, said all the five toes of his left leg were crushed beyond repair. He also suffered damage to a toe of his right foot, the doctor told reporters.

"Apart from these, his physical condition is stable."

Surgeons from orthopaedic, burn, and casualty departments are treating him, and the DMCH will form a medical board to decide the next course of his treatment, he added.

Contacted, Ferdous Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Railway Police Station, said the railway authorities claimed that the train was moving slowly when Anu Muhammad attempted to get down.

Shah Alam Kiron Shishir, commercial officer (Dhaka Division) of Bangladesh Railway, said trains often slow down at the spot due to signalling issues.

Many of Anu Muhammad's colleagues, friends, relatives, students and well-wishers visited him at the hospital.