7 things to know to use your gas cylinder safely

Gas cylinders power our lives. From the liquid petroleum gas (LPG) that is used in many kitchens -- both residential and commercial -- to the compressed natural gas (CNG) in cars, gas cylinders are everywhere.

However, storing something so highly flammable like LPG and CNG in highly pressurised cylinders creates a significant safety hazard. In fact, few of the recent tragic fire incidents have been caused or exacerbated by gas cylinders.

Here are a few tips we can use when handling gas cylinders, to ensure safety for ourselves and those around us:

Store in upright position

Most gas cylinders are meant to be stored in an upright position, unless mentioned otherwise. Both empty and in-use cylinders need to be stored that way. Especially for LPG cylinders, the upright position will prevent the gas from leaking in liquid form, and safeguard from fire hazard.

Ventilation is key

Gas cylinders need to be stored in areas that have good airflow and ventilation. This is to ensure that in the case of a leak, the gas does not accumulate in one area. Examples of places with good ventilation may be outdoor areas with shade, interior rooms with large windows and entryways, or interior areas with mechanical ventilation mechanisms. Additionally, cylinders must be stored away from heat sources, away from water sources, and away from other flammable materials. If possible, a gap of up to 3 metres should be maintained between two gas cylinders in the same storage area. Storing gas cylinders in open areas in front of buildings or staircases is highly dangerous as well, as these places may block an escape route during an emergency.

Do not store cylinders in underground areas

There is a tendency of many users to store gas cylinders in underground areas like car parks or basements. This is a mistake, as gas is heavier than air and in the event of a leak, the gas leaking from cylinders kept underground will simply accumulate. This is highly dangerous as a small spark in this situation can lead to a huge accident.

Cylinders should not be rolled

When transporting gas cylinders, which tend to be quite heavy, it's important to maintain safety protocols. Gas cylinders are not meant to be rolled, or dragged across the ground. Doing this could damage the cylinder, which can lead to a breakdown of the safety mechanisms within it. They should only be moved using trolleys, carts, or trucks that are equipped to transport gas cylinders.

Label cylinders accurately

Gas cylinders are sold with labels and markings that specify what sort of gas is inside them, how they should be stored, how much pressure it can withstand and the safety hazards they pose. These labels should not be removed or tampered with, so that people dealing with the cylinder can see the instructions. If possible, users can use their own labels to write down the information about a faulty cylinder. This way, whoever comes across the hazardous cylinder in the future will have additional information.

Separate used and unused cylinders

Used cylinders and unused cylinders are both safety hazards, and thus need to be separated. Importantly, cylinders housing different types of gas should also be separated as they raise the likelihood of an accident occurring if they're kept at the same place.

Handle with care and caution

Gas cylinders are dangerous objects. Being cavalier about safety around gas cylinders is not an option. Thus, cylinders should only be handled by persons who are aware of the risks and the right procedures to mitigate them. Their pressure nozzles and valves should not be tinkered with by anyone who doesn't have knowledge of these instruments. In fact, it is good practice to restrict access for people handling gas cylinders, so that only those who are supposed to handle them do so. It is also recommended that safety precautions like gloves and anti flammable clothing are worn when handling gas cylinders.

Most importantly, safety should be the foremost consideration when handling cylinders, and in the case of any risk, one should prioritise their own life and the lives of others before anything else.