6 killed as truck, auto-rickshaw collide in Narsingdi

Sat Oct 26, 2024 02:27 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 03:34 PM

Photo: Star

Six people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Shibpur in Narsingdi this afternoon.

The names and other details about the deceased could not be known immediately, reports our Narsingdi correspondent.

Confirming the accident, Shibpur Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Afzal Hossain said the accident took place on Itakhola-Monohardi road in Pacharbari area around 1:00pm.

Police and locals said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided with an oncoming truck, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver and its five passengers dead on the spot.

On information, fire brigade members rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, OC Afzal said.

