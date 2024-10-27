6 of a family burnt in N’ganj fire

Six members of a family were burnt as a fire broke out at a house in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj on Friday night.

The injured -- Md Babul, 40, his wife Sheli, 35, their four children Sohel, 20, Munni, 18, Ismail, 11, and Taslima, 9 -- are undergoing treatment at the burn institute in Dhaka.

Babul, Sohel, Ismail and Taslima suffered 55 percent burns while two others 20 to 30 percent burn injuries, said resident surgeon Toriqul Islam.

The incident took place around 11:00pm when the family was asleep. Police suspect the fire started from a mosquito coil.