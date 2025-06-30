5 killed in two road crashes in Dhaka

Five people were killed in two separate road accidents in the capital's Uttara and Bijoy Sarani areas early yesterday.

The victims of the Uttara crash were identified as Fahim Uddin Bin Ahmed, a student of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology; Khaja Naimul Haque, 34, an employee of a travel agency; and Javed Alam Khan, 61, a trader.

In the other accident, two motorcyclists -- Sajjadur Rahman, 18, a class X student in Narayanganj, and Md Fahim, 20, an expatriate -- died after being hit by a microbus in the Bijoy Sarani area.

Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge of Uttara East Police Station, said a Dhaka-bound truck carrying stones rammed into pedestrians around 2:30am. Two of the victims died on the spot, while the third succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Police seized the truck and detained its driver.

Investigation Officer SI Mustafizur Rahman said Fahim Uddin and Naimul were cousins and Javed was their uncle. They went to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital to see one of their relatives, and while returning to Khilkhet, they were hit by the truck.

In another incident around 4:00am, the motorbike carrying Sajjadur and Md Fahim was hit by a microbus at the Bijoy Sarani intersection, said Abdullah Al Mamun, OC of Kafrul Police Station. The motorbike was heading towards Jahangir Gate when the microbus made a sudden turn.

Both riders died on the spot. The microbus driver fled the scene.

"We are trying to identify the vehicle using CCTV footage," the OC added.

Redwanur Rahman, Sajjadur's uncle, told The Daily Star that Fahim had returned from Dubai a few days ago. "Around 2:00am, they went out for a ride on the motorbike. In the morning, we heard the tragic news."