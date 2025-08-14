3 workers die in Netrakona wall collapse

Three workers were killed and two others injured when a wall collapsed during the demolition of an abandoned building belonging to the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) in Netrakona today.

The accident occurred around 4:00pm at the BADC office premises in the district town.

According to police and fire service sources, nine workers were engaged in the demolition when a wall suddenly collapsed on five of them. Three workers died on the spot, and two others sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as Md Abdus Salam, 40; Md Hannan Mia, 40; and Md Dipu Mia, 38.

Hafizur Rahman, deputy assistant director of Netrakona fire service, said that upon receiving the news, they launched a rescue operation and recovered the bodies of three workers, and rescued two others.

One of the injured was later sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Netrokona Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kazi Shah Newaz said the bodies have been sent to the morgue at Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

BADC Executive Engineer Sarwar Jahan said on March 20, the demolition work of the risky building was given to the contracting firm Messrs Al Mobarak Hossain.

"We had instructed the contractor to ensure proper safety measures during the work. If there was any lapse in safety arrangements, the responsibility lies entirely with the contracting firm," he added.

Attempts to contact the contracting firm owner, Masum, were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.