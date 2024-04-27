3 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van on Khulna-Mongla highway

Three people were killed and two others injured when a truck hit an engine-driven rickshaw-van on Khulna-Mongla highway in Bagerhat district this morning.

The deceased are Md Saeed Moral,45, Md Azad Moral, 35, and Mohammad Moni Mallik,45, from Rampal upazila. All of them were the passengers of the rickshaw-van.

The accident occurred around 7:40am at Chairman's intersection, said Inspector of Special Branch of Bagerhat District Police Mohammad Babul Akhter.

Quoting locals, the inspector said a Mongla-bound truck hit the rickshaw-van from behind, leaving Saeed dead on the spot and four other injured.

The injured were taken to Rampal Upazila Health Complex where two succumbed to their injuries.

Police seized the truck and detained its driver.