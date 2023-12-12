2 hurt in gas cylinder blast on fishing trawler

Two fishermen were injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion on a fishing trawler docked near the Dholair Market area in Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali on Sunday around 8:30pm.

Harun Pahlwan, 60, suffered critical burns and was taken to Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal, while Abul Sardar, 50, was admitted to the Kalapara Upazila Health Complex.

Locals and the injured said the gas cylinder suddenly exploded when the fishermen were cooking, damaging the entire front part of the trawler.

Confirming the matter, Mahipur Police Station OC Anwar Hossain Talukdar said the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment immediately after the incident.