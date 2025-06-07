1 killed as motorcycles collide on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

A man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another bike on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj today.

The deceased was identified as Akash Hawlader, 33, of Jajira municipality in Shariatpur district.

The other motorcyclist, Jasim, 32, of Uttar Hasara village in Srinagar upazila, was injured in the accident.

The accident occurred around 3:30pm in front of the Kewatkhali Bridge at Srinagar, leaving two motorcyclists injured, said Dewan Azad Hossain, station officer of the Srinagar Fire Service.

The victims were taken to Srinagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared one of them dead.

When contacted, Abdul Qader Jelani, officer-in-charge of Hasara Highway Police Station, said he had no information about the accident.