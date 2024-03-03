Rajuk, public works ministry must intensify inspections

Says health minister in wake of Bailey Road fire

In the wake of the devastating fire on Bailey Road that claimed 46 lives, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen yesterday called for stringent action from Rajuk and the public works ministry to avert future catastrophes.

The minister expressed concern over the tragedy and the necessity for rigorous safety measures.

"Rajuk and the public works ministry must adopt a proactive stance to ensure such a tragedy is never repeated," he said after participating in the 23rd International Scientific Seminar held in Dhaka.

He emphasised the need for these authorities to conduct thorough inspections to identify buildings at risk of fire. By doing so, the frequency of fire incidents can be significantly reduced in the future, he said.

In addition to fire safety, Sen addressed the state of healthcare facilities in Bangladesh, advocating for the coexistence of private and government hospitals to meet the healthcare needs.

However, he said all healthcare institutions must adhere to established regulations and standards.