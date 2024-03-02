Indian PM Modi offers condolences to victims

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the fire at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall in Dhaka on February 29.

He also wished speedy recovery to those injured.

In the letter, Modi further affirmed that India stands with Bangladesh in this hour of grief and his thoughts and prayers remain with her and the friendly people of Bangladesh.