Bailey Road fire: Japanese foreign minister extends condolences

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko has voiced her profound shock over the fire in Dhaka that tragically resulted in the loss of 46 lives.

The inferno, which erupted on Thursday night at a shopping mall located on the bustling Bailey Road, not only claimed many lives but also left numerous individuals injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the large-scale fire at a shopping-mall in Dhaka," Kamikawa remarked in a poignant condolence message to her Bangladeshi counterpart Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

Kamikawa further extended her sympathies, stating, "I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the people and the Government of Bangladesh."

Her message conveyed prayers for the victims and offered the most heartfelt condolences to the families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Among those lost to the flames were two students from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and five members of the same family.

In the aftermath of the fire, a legal case was initiated at the Ramna Police Station.

This tragedy has not only caused a national mourning period in Bangladesh but has also drawn international attention and sympathy.