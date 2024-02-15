Maldives deports 43 Indians for illegal businesses

Maldives has deported 43 Indians who were allegedly found to have committed crimes, Male-based news outlet Adhadhu reported on Tuesday. The archipelago nation, whose relationship with New Delhi has deteriorated under President Mohamed Muizzu, deported 186 foreigners from 12 nationalities but none from China. Muizzu is considered pro-China. The highest number of people were deported to Bangladesh (83) followed by India (43), Sri Lanka (25), and Nepal (8). It is, however, not known when they were deported. Maldivian Home Ministry on Monday said efforts were underway to shut down businesses operated illegally with earnings deposited to bank accounts held by foreigners. Homeland Security Minister Ali Ihusan said the ministry was working together with Economic Ministry to take action against illegal businesses operating under various names. He said such businesses include those operated by a foreigner instead of the registered owner. "After registering under another name, [they include] places that operate outside of the registry, especially with the involvement of a foreigner with Rufiyaa deposited to his personal account," the minister said. Ihusan said his ministry was working on shutting down such businesses and deporting foreigners who operate them.