Bangladeshis among 86 undocumented migrants arrested in Malaysia

More than 80 illegal immigrants, including a six-month-old baby, were arrested in a three-day operation involving three districts in Johor.

State Immigration Department Acting Director Mohd Faizal Shamsudin said they were arrested between Monday and Wednesday in a series of raids in Johor Baru, Batu Pahat and Segamat.

"Based on public tip-off, we have raided 42 premises in hotspot areas around the state.

"Following the raids, we arrested 86 foreigners, believed to have committed immigration offences, including working without a permit and not possessing valid travel documents," he said in a statement yesterday.

He said 67 of the foreigners were arrested in Johor Baru, 14 in Batu Pahat and five in Segamat.

"The arrested are from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Myanmar. Their ages range from six months to 51 years.

"Two local men in their 40s, believed to be the owners of the premises, were also arrested in Johor Baru and Batu Pahat.

"Among those arrested include a maid who is believed to have run away from her employers," he said.

He said the immigrants are being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not having valid travel documents, Section 15(1)(c) of the same Act for overstaying and Section 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for abuse of social visit passes.

"The two local men are being investigated under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for harbouring illegal immigrants.

"All those arrested have been placed in the immigration depot in Setia Tropika," he said.

