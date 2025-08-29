Sri Lanka’s most-wanted man arrested in Indonesia

Sri Lanka's most-wanted man has been arrested in Indonesia and will be extradited to face charges including gunning down a rival inside a court, officials said yesterday.

Public Security Ministry Secretary Ravi Seneviratne said Indonesian police had detained six Sri Lankans linked to several murders and organised drug-related crimes.

"This is the first time we have had such a large number of suspects arrested abroad," Seneviratne told AFP.

The five men and a woman were arrested after a joint operation in Indonesia, Police Inspector-General Priyantha Weerasooriya said, adding Indian intelligence forces also took part. All six were the subject of Interpol red notices.

There was no immediate comment or confirmation available from Indonesian authorities.

Among those detained was Mandinu Padmasiri Perera, better known as Kelehelbaddara Padme, who is accused of organising the courtroom murder of a rival in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo.

According to police data, 42 people have been killed in 80 gang-related shootings this year.

Weerasooriya said gang leaders fled Sri Lanka after the government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power last year pledging to tackle corruption and organised crime.

"Underworld figures no longer have the political patronage they enjoyed before," Weerasooriya said.

"That is why they are now operating from abroad."