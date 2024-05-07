South Korea reports hottest April in half a century: weather agency

FILE PHOTO: A worker pours cold water in a plastic bottle on his colleague in order to cool off him at a construction site in Incheon, South Korea. Photo: AFP

South Korea experienced its hottest April since comprehensive records began in 1973, the state weather agency said Tuesday, with average daily temperatures more than 2.5 degrees higher than in previous years.

"The highest average national temperature for April (is) 14.9 degrees Celsius (58.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2024," the Korea Meteorological Administration said, adding it was the highest recorded in April since the national weather observation network was established in 1973.