Mamata ‘suffers minor injuries’ after falling inside helicopter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today "sustained minor injuries" after she fell while boarding her helicopter in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district.

The video of the incident was posted by ANI on X which shows that after climbing the stairs in the helicopter, Mamata was trying to sit on the seat. However, she slipped and fell.

Security personnel rushed to help her. She, however, continued with her onward travel to Asansol. Mamata reportedly suffered minor injuries, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

In March this year, Mamata was hospitalised for a few days after suffering a hit on her forehead at her residence in Kalghat locality of south Kolkata.

In January this year, the car carrying Mamata had met with an accident when the vehicle abruptly stopped to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

In 2023, the chief minister suffered injuries on knee and right shoulder while getting out of a helicopter in the northern part of West Bengal.