India terms Trump's tariff move ‘extremely unfortunate’

India tonight described US President Donald Trump ordering the imposition of an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's purchase of crude oil from Russia as "extremely unfortunate".

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement that these actions are "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" and announced that "India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests."

The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia, he said.

"We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest."