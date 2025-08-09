Xi welcomes US-Russia talks

Modi speaks to Putin, discusses Ukraine amid US tariff row

China is pleased to see Russia and the United States maintaining contact and improving ties to advance a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis, President Xi Jinping said in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Beijing will maintain its stance on the need for peace talks and a diplomatic solution to the conflict, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as telling Putin.

The call was held at Putin's request, CCTV said.

The call came after the Kremlin said on Thursday that Putin would meet US President Donald Trump in the coming days in the search for an end to the war, now in its fourth year.

Trump took a more conciliatory approach towards Russia after returning to the White House in January but has voiced growing frustration with Putin over the lack of progress towards peace and has threatened to impose heavy tariffs on countries, including China, that buy Russian oil.

Putin is expected to visit China in September for events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said that he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone and thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine.

The conversation between the two leaders came days after Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods to penalise New Delhi for continuing to buy Russian oil.

The penalty took the total levy on Indian goods exported to the US to 50%, among the highest levied on any US trading partner.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," Modi said in a post on X.

India's foreign ministry said Modi invited Putin to New Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit later this year.