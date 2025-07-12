Emirates allegedly denies wheelchair assistance to elderly passenger

Makes her stand for two hours during layover

Allegations of harassment and negligence have surfaced against international airline Emirates after a 71-year-old Bangladeshi-origin US citizen was reportedly denied wheelchair assistance during her journey to New York.

Laila Hussain was travelling on Emirates flight EK587 from Dhaka to JFK via Dubai and Milan on July 10.

According to her family, she was initially provided wheelchair support at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka as she had applied for it. However, after landing at Dubai International Airport, no wheelchair was made available at the gate, despite cabin crew being informed of her condition in advance.

Emirates ground staff allegedly told her to "walk a bit" to receive a wheelchair. After walking a considerable distance, no further assistance was provided.

During her layover in Dubai, Laila was also required to board a train to another terminal without any help, her family claimed.

The situation reportedly deteriorated further during a two-hour layover at Milan Airport for connecting Flight EK205. Contrary to standard procedure, all passengers were made to deboard without any seating arrangement being offered.

Laila, despite her age and physical limitations, was allegedly left to stand for two hours without wheelchair support or any other form of assistance, leading to her falling sick at the airport.

Other passengers also expressed astonishment at the handling of the situation, questioning how an airline of Emirates' stature could compel its passengers to stand for two hours without providing any seating or assistance.

Her daughter, Ishrat Jahan, currently residing in New York, contacted Emirates customer service in Dubai to seek urgent help.

However, she alleged receiving an unhelpful and insensitive response from the airline. Quoting an Emirates agent, she said: "They can't help as she is not in Milan airport and why did I buy this ticket for my mom."

In a Facebook post, Jahan later expressed her frustration: "These airlines are robbing us with their high-priced tickets in return, is this the customer service we are supposed to get?"

When contacted, an Emirates' spokesperson said, "We are investigating a customer complaint concerning mobility support at Milan Malpensa Airport."