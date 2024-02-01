Why was Bahadur Shah Park locally called Anta Ghar er Maidan?

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Prabir Das

Everyone knows Old Dhaka's Bahadur Shah Park or Victoria Park but did you know that once upon a time, people used to refer to this place as Anta Ghar er Maidan?

Why, though? How did this odd name come about?

Well, there was a club owned by the Armenians at that place, where billiard was played. Hence, the theory goes that the name originated from there, after the white cue ball (anda/anta): the field of the egg-house!

