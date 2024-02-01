My Dhaka
M H Haider
Thu Feb 1, 2024 04:49 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 04:56 PM

Most Viewed

My Dhaka

Why was Bahadur Shah Park locally called Anta Ghar er Maidan?

M H Haider
Thu Feb 1, 2024 04:49 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 04:56 PM
Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Prabir Das

Everyone knows Old Dhaka's Bahadur Shah Park or Victoria Park but did you know that once upon a time, people used to refer to this place as Anta Ghar er Maidan? 

Why, though? How did this odd name come about?

Well, there was a club owned by the Armenians at that place, where billiard was played. Hence, the theory goes that the name originated from there, after the white cue ball (anda/anta): the field of the egg-house!   

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Source: "Dhaka: Smriti Bismritir Nagari (Volume-1)" by Muntassir Mamoon
 

Related topic:
bahadur shah parkMy dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Beyond borders: Expatriates’ testimonies on Dhaka

Dhaka's lost bridges

Dhaka Gate: Old monument, new life

1w ago

Breaking stereotypes: A male nurse in the city

The Church of the Holy Rosary: Oldest in Dhaka!

প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

বইমেলা উদ্বোধন করলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

অমর একুশে বইমেলা-২০২৪ এর উদ্বোধন করেছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

রাস্তাঘাট বন্ধ করে দিয়ে কর্মসূচি করতে দেবো না: স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X