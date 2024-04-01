Ramadan price surge: the same old story?

Two-thirds of the Holy Month is over, and food prices are at an all-time high. Despite strict surveillance by magistrates to control price hikes and adulteration of food, this Ramadan, like always, traders are doing everything against the law.

It is well known that come Ramadan, the entire friendly vibe of traders shifts gear to, "Nile niben, na nile jaan" (Buy if you want, or else move away). Everyone craves a good meal after a long day of fasting and traders happily take advantage of this weakness.

Recently, prices of Ramadan essentials have increased to as high as Tk 200 per item -- a 500 grams packet of powdered milk is now close to Tk 500, which was around Tk 350 even a while ago.

Everyone is aware of the fiasco caused by a minister's statement on dates and I was pleasantly surprised to come across "boroi dates" while shopping for the iftar staple. It took me a while to realise that it is an actual variant of the fruit and not just a trader's spin on the controversy.

The grouchy seller informed us that the round, soft dates that melt in the mouth are called boroi dates and they are amongst the most loved varieties. Upon some further inquiry, it was revealed that the name is a colloquial spin on Barhi dates.

A meagre 100 grams of this is selling at Tk 300. The prices go even higher if you are looking for a superior quality.

Fruits are a must-have as they hydrate your body after a daylong fast and vendors are doing their best in running a shady business. It is not just the price hike but instances are quite common when they hand over rotten produce in the guise of fresh ones.

As it is strawberry season, people relish a bowl of this bright red fruit with Greek yoghurt or hung curd. However, this season, they are beyond reach -- selling between Tk 1,000 and Tk 1,200 per kg! The humble champa kola (hilly bananas) are Tk 180 a dozen and out-of-season oranges are Tk 350.

The neighbourhood, van-wallah boldly stays on his course of "fixed prices", saying that fruits are pricier when bought from superstores. Stay alert while buying from these crafty sellers, as you often get swindled into buying rotten fruits.

I do not even want to go near poultry, fish, beef, mutton, or even vegetables. Price tags of cucumbers, aubergines, coriander, and green chillies have all put on "extra fat".

Butchers made headlines by luring customers to buying in bulk by lowering the price tag by Tk 20 only. This makes me feel that we are always tricked into panic buying and as a result, help con shopkeepers manipulate the Ramadan market. Somehow, they know exactly how to squeeze out the little extra cash that most of us have in this month.

Given that the market is rolling, there is no need to burden us with these malpractices; it puts a financial strain on our Ramadan budget. I dare not say happy shopping instead the tagline should be cautious and needful shopping only.

Save the bonus — if you can — sweet people of Dhaka!