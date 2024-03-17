My Dhaka
M H Haider
Sun Mar 17, 2024 02:23 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 02:26 PM

Poneer with tea: An old Dhaka favourite

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

Poneer-flavoured tea? How about bits or slices of poneer in your tea? The concept may not be all that surprising for many people these days, as just a few years ago various teashops and brands tried to popularise this almost as a novelty.

However, this poneer and milk tea combo is nothing new! In many households of Old Dhaka, having poneer with tea has always been common and popular. Much like the way you would dip a biscuit or cookie in your cup of tea, it is a culinary practice to do the same with a slice of poneer.

If you are frowning, we suggest you give it a try — you won't be disappointed with this cheesy affair!

