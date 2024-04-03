Panthapath street market: A Hub for Affordable Shoes

Eid shopping has already begun in full swing and shoes are one of the indispensable items on your want list.

However, shoe-shopping can take a toll on your wallet, especially if you have your eyes on something fancy. Dhaka, thankfully, always offers alternatives for budget shoppers.

The setup is pretty straightforward -- the stalls are lined up on the street opposite Bashundhara City Shopping Mall. As you walk, your eyes will be drawn to the neatly arranged lines of shoes and the retailers constantly dusting or rearranging them, hoping for a good sale.

This shoe market is busier than one would imagine, especially now with Eid only a few days away.

"We are open every day. There's no holiday, anyone can come whenever they want," said one salesperson, gently putting a pair of loafers on display.

The market opens around 10:00AM and operates until late at night. The crowd thickens as the day progresses. So, if you want to avoid a gathering, the earlier the better.

Chestnut, honey, tan, and black shoes are arranged with different variations on display -- all designed to draw you in. There are loafers, sneakers, and boat shoes, along with an array of sandals, decorating the display bed.

Then there are the eye-catching boots. It's hard not to imagine rocking them with a pair of jeans. Whether you like dress boots or something that looks even more radical with a zipper on the side -- they have it all!

With scores of people thronging the market, the sellers are always on their toes, and those dealing with customers are even more animated. You will see them enthusiastically showing off a pair of shoes, describing to their customer the quality of the leather, finishing and sole. It can get overwhelming with so many choices in their vast collection.

With the market always buzzing, haggling can be quite the task as well.

However, it can be a great adventure for those with an open mind. While a pair of average formal shoes might cost you well over Tk 2,000 to 3,000 in a shopping mall, you'll find a similar one for just around Tk 1,000 at the Panthapath shoe market.

Their products can range from Tk 800 to Tk 5,000 – with room for negotiation, of course!

You need to be equipped with the skills of observation and bargaining though, to ensure quality and a fair price – perhaps the only catch when it comes to shopping here.

"I had bought a pair of running shoes from here before, which lasted me over a year, that's why I came back," said a customer who was seen bargaining for his perfect pair of shoes for Eid.

Sellers, however, admit that the quality of every pair may not be up to the mark, which is why the prices can be considerably low.

If you're smart, you'll spot your perfect pair for the perfect price soon enough.