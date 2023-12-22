Lakeside strolls in the city

As life goes on, day in and out in a monotonous tone, it is not uncommon to get overwhelmed. When all else seems to be getting too much, perhaps it is time to take a break. Like many other simple perks of Dhaka, there are several lakes nestled away from the urban tumult that often escapes our notice. Surprising, isn't it?

The tranquility and verdant surroundings of Dhaka's lakes provide a stark contrast to the busyness of this concrete jungle. It's a break to recharge, a chance to escape the never-ending beat of city life and rediscover the simplicity of existence.

With a myriad of greens surrounding it, the old trees providing shade and winding trails weaving through it all, the lakeside scenario is no less than a masterpiece of natural artistry. A lazy stroll with no specific goal in mind not only calms the nerves but refreshes your soul in a rather unexpected and pleasant way. The perfectly placed park benches along the lakeside extend an invitation to linger, providing a front-row seat to the serene spectacle of nature.

We often speak of "going out, taking an unknown route, meeting more people". Well, these lakeside parks may just be the perfect chance to do that.

Strike up a conversation with a stranger perhaps. Everyone comes with their own unique stories; listen to them and share your own. You can make a great friend or part as friendly strangers with the possibility of crossing paths again.

Another thing that sets the lakes of Dhaka far apart from other options to unwind is how they cost you nearly nothing.

Pause by a roadside tea stall and engage in the age-old tradition of sipping a hot cup of tea while soaking in the winter sun. These days, the tea stalls will give you a list of options starting from the simple lemon tea to the curious tamarind and chilli tea.

Regardless of your choice for the day, it is a simple pleasure, the warmth in that cup working like an instant mood lifter. If you are in one of the more popular spots, you may also indulge in a delicious plate of fuchka, samosa, shingara, or the best of lakeside delights, the paratha rolls.

A lakeside stroll is often a chance to unplug and find solace in nature's embrace. From moments of introspection, shared laughter with newfound friends, and the simple joys of budget-friendly delights, lakes are peaceful retreats within the city, a sanctuary where time slows down, and one can bask in the uncomplicated beauty of life.