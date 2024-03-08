Int’l Women’s Day: Give up on chauvinism and inspire inclusion

Dhaka loves celebrations! Any whiff of festivities and we jump right in. So, today – March 8 -- is no different.

It is International Women's Day and although the day's subjective premise has long been, I shall say, even kidnapped by the corporate world to some extent, Dhaka will be celebrating its women force today.

We women, living in this urbanite city, will be appreciating the rectifying efforts and gestures our fellow men are making. Yes, some Dhaka men need a pat on the back for I believe that our men folk have changed for the better.

I say this from loads of bad experiences.

In the '70s or '80s walking in Baitul Mukarram shopping area or Gawsia was simply a nightmare. Gropers and molesters reigned the footpaths and young college or university boys in groups used to roam the girl's school or college premises like hunters looking for prey. It is no exaggeration!

I believe you remember all those horrific incidents of acid violence around that time by hoodlums whose indecent proposals were rejected.

Eve teasing -- although I have something against this word; I find it too loose an expression used for grave offences done against young girls -- was a means of entertainment for them. These boys felt free to take the hands of girls in open streets to stuff love notes into, stop their rickshaws and misbehave with them, and sometimes would even resort to physical harm. In Meena bazaars, girls were targeted and hurt with projectile pins struck from slingshots.

However, these are very small offences compared to domestic violence, rape, gang rape, murder for dowry, extra marital affairs, so on and so forth.

I am not sure if any man will be reading this but I truly want to highlight the changes you made an effort to bring to your privileged gender-biased upbringing.

In male-dominated office cultures, you have learnt to give space and take advice and idea inputs from your female colleagues. You give due credit to them for their hard work and calibre.

You are no longer trying to start a conversation with double-meanings, like commenting on how beautiful she looks in a saree and that it complements her figure; many of you have also learnt to not fat shame.

Boyfriends and husbands now take into cognisance the hormonal upsurge called pre-menstrual syndrome, or PMS, and are caring about menopause.

Best of all, you are taking leave to help your wife with your new born; you have learnt to change diapers, feed the baby and love to help them burp. You bring your children to your office daycare centres and have learnt to juggle your role as a father and a boss.

You have come a long way from being the pompous chauvinist and favoured son, brother, boyfriend, and father that you once were.

Yes, you still have a long way to go in accepting women as equals and accepting their ability to do what you can and much more. You need to take into account and learn to respect her sole ability to bear children, which is in itself a magical feat; give her equal property rights and fair divorce settlements. Most importantly -- realise the fact that she is your partner!

Dhaka men, we have high hopes for you -- you are modern, suave, and smart. It is time to change your archaic outlook and opinions regarding women. So, this International Women's Day, stop giving her pale roses and do not celebrate her role in your life for just one day.

Learn to accept her as your equal partner. Like the 2024 campaign theme – "Inspire Inclusion", I want you to acknowledge and give credit to the unique perspectives and contributions the women bring to your lives.

It is not hard to be friends and equal partners, you are a cosmopolitan man, so give up on chauvinism, embrace and inspire inclusion.