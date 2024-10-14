Himaloy bongo bazar of Uttara: A treasure trove of affordable styles

In the vibrant heart of Sector 3, residents of Uttara have crafted their very own miniature Bongo Bazar, named Himaloy Bongo Bazar.

This lively hub is a kaleidoscope of fashion and footwear, where styles collide and creativity thrives. It buzzes with the same eclectic charm found in Gulisthan's Bongo Bazar, offering a rich tapestry of variety, unbeatable pricing, and endless availability.

Supreme collection of quality clothing

As you step inside, you'll find the market bursting with women's clothes. Export-quality garments grace the racks — think blouses, t-shirts, tank tops, palazzos, and skirts, all waiting to be discovered.

If you're on the lookout for something unique, you'll also find collections of washed or second-hand jeans, leggings, cosy cardigans, stylish denims, kurtis, sweatshirts, and joggers, nestled in those bustling stores. From undergarments to workout tops to yoga pants, all are offered at impressively low prices.

For the men, the options may seem limited, with only a few shops dedicated to gent's fashion, primarily showcasing denim pants and ready-made trousers.

Unlike the sprawling Gulisthan Bongo Bazar, this market does not have distinct sections for different styles. Instead, it features a majority of women's and children's clothing stores, interspersed with a few footwear and men's shops.

Besides, if you're hunting for adorable dresses for kids, Himaloy Bongo Bazar won't disappoint. From t-shirts to half-pants and even charming little denim options, this market boasts export-quality fabrics, perfect for your little ones to wear as they take on the world.

Shopping at half the price

If affordable pricing and export-quality clothes define the essence of Gulistan's Bongo Bazar, then Uttara's Himaloy Bongo Bazar truly embodies that spirit. Despite recent retail price hikes, this market still offers astonishingly low prices. You can snag a stylish t-shirt for under Tk 150, while a trendy tank top will range from Tk 200-300. A lovely pair of blue denim? You won't pay more than Tk 800 here.

Shahjalal, a 22-year-old local salesman, shares, "Nothing in my shop sells for more than Tk 500. That's why budget-conscious shoppers flock here. Most of our customers come from Uttara and Tongi, but many bus passengers along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway often stop in for a quick buy."

Another Uttara gem

Mohammad Nazim, 40, co-owner of a shop specialising in children's frocks, has witnessed the evolution of Himaloy Bongo Bazar over the past decade.

He explains the inspiration behind why it is called Bongo Bazar, saying, "We wanted to create a space for local residents to purchase second-hand or rejected garments at discounted prices, especially since the original Gulisthan Bongo Bazar is quite far away. That's how we came to call it Himaloy Bongo Bazar."

Conveniently situated on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, this establishment occupies the ground floor of Uttara Bhaban. For seasoned shoppers, the contrast between this market and the original Gulisthan Bongo Bazar is evident in its size -- Himaloy Bongo Bazar is compact, with fewer than 20 stores. Yet, despite its smaller variety, customers flock here during peak hours for an enjoyable shopping experience.

Open every day (except Wednesday) from 10:00am to around 9:00pm, this market is hard to miss as you travel between Azampur bus stand and Rajlokkhi complex. So, if you're on the lookout for stylish bargains, Himaloy Bongo Bazar is ready to welcome you with open arms!