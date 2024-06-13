My Dhaka
Glimpses of the interior of Mughal-era mosques in Dhaka

M H Haider
Thu Jun 13, 2024 05:11 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 05:14 PM
Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

It is no surprise that our city is home to several mosques of the Mughal period. Majestic and elegant, they capture our imagination. Visiting those mosques, particularly when you step inside them, elevates the experience to a whole new level. 

First, you may be surprised at how small the interior of these mosques often are. Just look at this photograph that was clicked recently, of the Mosque of Haji Khwaja Shahbaz, built in 1679 CE that is located near Tin Netar Mazar. 

Generally speaking, the magnificent facade and the rather generous surroundings of a Mughal mosque are in sharp contrast with its small interior. 

However, a small interior does not imply any less elegance. The beautifully crafted arches and mihrabs make you travel back in time. Then, as you look up, the domes from the inside evoke a sense of grandeur. 

Indeed, when you are inside these mosques, you are surrounded -- nay, literally immersed -- in history! 

Sources: Muslim Architecture in Bengal by Ahmad Hasan Dani; Banglapedia 

