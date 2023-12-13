Charm of 100ft: Dhaka’s New Playground

Have you ever found yourself cruising down 100ft of Madani Avenue in Dhaka? As you turn to the Bhatara Police Box, and take the straight lane, you are officially on 100ft. The scenery transforms frame to frame from the chaotic energy of shops and stalls followed by restaurants and then a total calm sets in until you find yourself on the more fun side.

The long stretch of a road has, over time, transformed into a plethora of experiences waiting to be discovered. Sure, it's known for the Chef's Table Courtside, but the charms of 100ft extend far beyond the culinary delights of one food court.

As taking a shortcut would not do it justice, let's take a look at each of these stops.

Street markets

First and foremost, the crowd unanimously agrees that nothing compares to Bongo Bazar or Noor Jahan Market for getting your hands on casuals at a reasonable price, especially winter clothes. However, if you are a resident of Bashundhara or the surrounding area, both these places are far from feasible for you. The street markets of 100ft, showcasing a diverse range of casual wear, backpacks, shoes, etc are almost exact replicas of these loved places.

It's a shopper's paradise, offering everything from chic tops and fashionable T-shirts to timeless shirts and cosy trousers.

Food haven

Traditional pithas, the ever-popular fuchka, and mouth-watering chotpoti beckon you to taste the flavours of Dhaka. And if you are in the mood for something heartier, the roadside restaurants serve up piping hot haleem, crispy paratha, kebabs, fluffy luchis, khichuri, tehari, and biriyani.

When you set out in 100ft, our taste buds are in for a journey of their own.

A million activities

If you continue driving, the scenery unfolds into an exciting new world. A local favourite, GoKart, adds a little zip line action with its go-karting track. Driving enthusiast or not, racing around this track is an adrenaline adventure that cannot be missed. While it is mostly visited with friends, it is a place where strangers will become your friends in a matter of minutes.

For the younger set, Courtside provides something extra unique. Fun rides take up a full portion and include classic train rides as well as swings, slides, and a bouncy castle. If you want to get creative with your children, seek out the Clay Station inside Chef's table. Not only is it fun, but this is one of the most amazing ways of spending quality time with your little ones where you both participate equally.

Just when you thought there could be no more attractions, Courtside transports you to a sizeable amusement area called Zero Gravity, where you can defy the laws of adulthood as well as gravity itself and unleash your inner child. Jump, leap, flip, and go crazy because the only rule for this one is to have fun!

All of these outdoor activities and places that are less than pleasant during the hot days of summer are marvellous for spending a winter day. With the crisp air and festive mood, take that trip down 100ft the next time you are seeking something new from your Dhaka experiences.