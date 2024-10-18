Buddhur puri: The beloved delicacy of Sutrapur

Every evening, a crowd gathers on a lane near Dalpotti to enjoy Buddhur Puri -- the renowned delicacy from Sutrapur, Puran Dhaka -- that is loved by the neighbourhood, shared by families, and passed down through generations with stories and laughter.

Buddhur Puri is a small shop known for maintaining flavour and tradition, offering a variety of puris for the last 70 to 75 years.

Aftab Uddin, affectionately known as Buddhu in his neighbourhood, opened this puri shop in his area. The shop attracted a large number of customers in and around that area, as he was a fun-loving person and loved by all in the neighbourhood. After Buddhu's passing in 1992, his son Mohammad Yousuf took over the family business established by his father.

The shop operates in two shifts -- it opens from 7:00am to 12:00pm, then reopens from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Their menu offers daal puri that is priced at Tk 10, as well as chicken keema puri, egg puri and taki fish puri, all at the same price of Tk 30. Taki fish puri is seasonal, which is available only in winter.

An interesting fact is that the shop never serves cold puris -- every order is freshly prepared, and fried on the spot, no matter how many a customer wants.

"Daal puri is our best-selling item. Abba started his business with this one item, I extended the menu, as you can see here," Yousuf explained pointing at the menu. "This egg puri was not always famous. It was upon a few customers' requests. But when this item went viral on the internet, it made a place on the main menu upon popular demand," he added.

Ilias has been working at Buddhur Puri for seven years now and he primarily prepares the puri filling.

"Daal puri sells the most as it is cheaper, and often locals buy the item in large orders to bring home and share with their families," he explained.

"Keema puri is also popular, but during the winter season, taki puri is the most requested," he added.

The shop once sold tea as well, but with rising costs, they had to discontinue it. "At one point, the price of raw ingredients for tea became too expensive. I didn't want to raise prices, considering the local community," Yousuf explained.

Din Islam, a service holder, visits the shop regularly. "To me, it's special. The taste is always the same and I have never found the quality to drop," he said.

Amzad, a businessman from Dhupkhola, has been coming to the shop for the last 12 years. "The reason for my frequent visits is the timeless taste, it is just the same as the first time I tried it," he shared.

"I love the dim puri, and especially the taki puri, which will be available from November, most likely," he added.

When asked what, in his opinion, makes the shop so special, Yousuf shared a lovely story about his father, saying, "When my father opened this shop, sweepers used to work in this area. They weren't allowed to sit anywhere to gossip or to eat. My father had a small yard at the time, and he welcomed them to rest there, eat puri, and relax whenever they wanted. But it wasn't just for the sweepers -- anyone could come, sit, and eat in the yard. It does not matter who you are -- regardless of your profession, religion, or identity -- you are always welcome at my shop."

Yousuf is a proud man who continues to carry on his father's legacy and cherishes the memories that mean so much to him. "It's just the 'pyaar' and 'mohabbat' (love) you people bring to my shop, you know -- that is special -- that particular thing is special about my shop. That never fades away, but rather stays right here," Yousuf smilingly points at his shop.