Sylhet’s Oirabot Unveils New Single ‘Ondho Obisshash’

The Sylhet-based band Oirabot—named after the Bengali word for "elephant"— is announcing the release of their latest single, 'Ondho Obisshash' (Blind Disbelief). This track is the fifth release from their debut album, 'Harano Biggopti' (Lost Notice), an ambitious collection featuring nine original songs that blend the depth of Sylhet's folk traditions with a contemporary rock edge.

Since forming in 2016, Oirabot has captivated audiences with their unique musical style and lyrical themes that explore the raw facets of life. The band, made up of Mehrab Chowdhury on vocals and lyrics, Saymon Khan on bass, Anik Deb on guitar, Nilanjan Das Suny on drums, and Narayan Deb Liton on keyboards, is united by a shared vision. "We like to bring colour through melody and texture through words," Mehrab explains. "We say what we feel like saying, celebrating life as a pro-life band."

The new single, 'Ondho Obisshash', delves into the idea that disbelief can be as blind as faith. This theme, expressed through powerful rock elements and thought-provoking lyrics, draws listeners into the complex interplay of belief and doubt. Mehrab describes it as an invitation to reflect on how we perceive certainty and scepticism in our lives.

Oirabot's previous releases, including the popular songs 'Guruchandali' and 'Harano Biggopti', have already garnered a strong fanbase. Across platforms, their music has achieved 160,000 streams on Spotify and 1.9 million views on YouTube, making Oirabot a rising name in the Bangladeshi music scene. With the full release of 'Harano Biggopti' on the horizon, fans can soon experience the complete album across all major streaming platforms.

