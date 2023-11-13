Sleek and chic minimalist furniture

Simple and functional, minimalist furniture is all about prioritising essential elements. Featuring clean lines and calming colours, every minimalist piece exudes purpose and efficiency. As people increasingly gravitate toward streamlined aesthetics, there is nothing quite like understated, sleek pieces to adorn your home the right way.

Often misconstrued as being cold and impersonal, minimalist design is anything but austere. By avoiding unnecessary clutter and excessive ornamentation, this popular design simply seeks to emphasize whatever is more important to the homeowner and goes straight to the heart of it. Using classic forms, tasteful colours and sleek materials such as wood and metal, the plan seeks to achieve a look that is simultaneously functional and elegant.

Considering the exponential popularity of such designs, a number of Bangladeshi brands have started to manufacture well-crafted, sleek silhouettes that look timeless and elegant. BOHU, a multi-luxury designer furniture brand inspired by indigenous and Bengali culture, is one such example.

Using local materials such as top-quality wood, they have been producing some of the finest contemporary furniture in the market today. From beds and bedroom furniture, to expandable living room pieces, dinner tables, shelves, cabinets and chairs, each item is full of character, and designed to save space. Nahid Sharmin, the founder and designer of BOHU expresses, "BOHU's design philosophy is to think about the needs of our customers' lives now, in the past and future, and reflect that thought in the structure, space, colour and finish of our furniture."

BOHU's latest collection, Metro 23, inaugurated at the 18th National Furniture Fair boasts cabriole sofas, loveseats, luxurious luxe tuxedos etc. as part of its collection, but nothing has perhaps attracted the crowd as much as their signature cloud sofa "Meghdubi."

Cloud sofas, aka the world's most comfortable sofas, are known for their expansive structure made for laidback lounging, plush, sinkable seats and a wide girth to stretch one's legs on, after a long, exhausting day.

"Meghdubi" by BOHU has been designed keeping in mind the climate and space issues of Bangladesh. With a fully removable and washable top cover, the sofa is surprisingly easy to maintain. Nabila Naureen, the founder and designer of BOHU, mentioned, "There is no alternative to 'Meghdubi' for relaxation and tranquillity after a long day."

If simple and sustainable is your style, minimalist designs, with their classy, understated allure will surely catch your eye. Going by the popular mantra, less is more, the design strategy can offer your home some extra space and a classy, inviting feel.

BOHU's flagship studio is located at Tejgaon – Gulshan Link Road, Dhaka.

Visit their website at www.bohubd.com for more details.