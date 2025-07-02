Shaheda Yesmin wins Best First Cookbook at Gourmand Awards

Life on a Plate by Shaheda Yesmin was named Best First Cookbook in the World at the Gourmand Awards, during the Cascais World Food Summit in Portugal.

The announcement was made on stage at the Estoril Congress Centre by Edouard Cointreau, President and Founder of the Gourmand Awards, who praised the work for its depth and cultural significance:

"With sincere admiration, dear Shaheda Yesmin, for sharing your culinary journey with such creativity, passion, and heart. Through your innovative fusion of Bangladeshi tradition and global flavours, you celebrate your roots while offering the world a fresh perspective on familiar tastes. Your bold approach to blending cultures on the plate brings warmth, connection, and joy to every dish. Thank you for turning cherished memories into recipes that welcome and delight."

Founded in 1995, and with participation from over 200 countries, the Gourmand Awards are the only international competition dedicated to publications on food and drink cultures. The competition is free and open to all languages. Each year, Gourmand organises a global symposium in a location of notable gastronomic relevance, bringing together leading voices from the diplomatic, culinary, publishing, and cultural sectors.

The next world gathering of food culture professionals will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during the Saudi Feast Food Festival, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Gourmand Awards.