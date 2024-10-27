KFC unwraps the Toasted Twister

KFC's new Toasted Twister is a quick, satisfying meal, featuring crispy chicken strips in a soft tortilla, topped with creamy veg mayo and a special hot sauce. Each bite offers a burst of freshness with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and crunchy onions, making it the perfect grab-and-go option.

Toasted Twister delivers an indulgent, yet convenient meal experience, which is available across all KFC channels, it's perfect for those looking for a tasty, fulfilling bite on the move. Enjoy it via Dine-In, Takeaway, kfcbd.com, Call for Delivery, or through the KFC App! For online order, visit: www.kfcbd.com/menu/twister

The CEO of Transcom Foods Limited, Amit Dev Thapa shares, "We are pleased to announce the introduction of Twister, a globally popular product, into our market. We are confident that it will quickly become a preferred choice for our customers, just as it has in many other countries worldwide. The item reflects KFC's passion for innovation, combining the perfect mix of fresh ingredients and bold flavors."

Transcom Foods Limited has been operating as the sole franchisee of KFC in Bangladesh since 2006, under the license of KFC International Holding, US.