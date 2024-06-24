A guide to choosing modern kitchen cabinets

How often have you seen a sitcom and thought, "Wow, that is a nice kitchen cabinet?'" A person who appreciates good interior design is always on the lookout for a modern touch to their home. Kitchens are a special area for any home, not only because the food is prepared there but also because of the memories that come with it. So, why not upgrade the functionality of our kitchens and give it a modern touch?

Modern kitchen cabinets are all about looking minimalistic while giving adequate functionality. It is distinguished by clean lines, shiny surfaces, and a light-toned colour palette.

If you want to display your glassware and beautiful dishes, go for open shelves -- a hallmark of modern kitchen design. This gives you a clutter-free look while making your appliances easily accessible.

A chic contemporary look is to pair high-glossy cabinets next to your usual wooden ones. Glass automatically makes your kitchen look brighter and bigger.

Wooden cabinets with quartz countertops are a popular choice. They are easy to maintain as well as durable and there are several colours to choose from. The smooth polished finish gives the minimalist aesthetic your modern kitchen calls for.

If you want to give your kitchen that seamless look, integrated appliances such as built-in ovens and refrigerators will help the cabinets blend in easily while looking neat and organised.

These may be standard modern kitchen cabinet ideas, but you always have the option to customise your cooking space. Materials common in the latest kitchen cabinets are often metal, plastic, concrete, and glass. You can replace your old cabinet doors with semi-opaque frosted glass ones. It is a simple and cost-effective way to make your kitchen stylish.

It is not necessary to get rid of all your old kitchen cabinets, mix and match with what you already have, and refurbish your wooden cabinets. Add new modern ones with it. Give it a pop of colour. There is so much you can do with your cooking space, give your vision a new reality.

Once you have picked out your specific kitchen cabinets, start to recreate them! Accessories such as door handles, knobs and drawer pulls, organisation systems within the cabinets, and decorative finishes can be chosen to give you the custom modern look you are hoping for.