Germany’s Number 1 Motor Oils Brand, LIQUI MOLY now in Bangladesh – Exclusively by ACI Motors Ltd.

Vehicles, in the current age, have evolved into an extension of our own identity. Contrary to popular belief, they are more than just simply being a transport or a means of mobility. Being a vital part of our everyday life, maintaining them involves more than just keeping them in good working order; it also means treating them with superior care.

LIQUI MOLY — the number one motor oil brand in Germany — has raised the bar for luxury auto care for people who value providing the best possible care for their vehicles. ACI Motors is now the official sole distributor of LIQUI MOLY for the Bangladesh market.

Established in 1957, LIQUI MOLY has earned a strong reputation for producing motor oils and additives solely in Germany. Bangladesh now has direct access to LIQUI MOLY's extensive product range, which comprises more than 4,000 parts for anything from heavy types of machinery to motorbikes and passenger cars, thanks to ACI Motors.

In addition to protecting engines, this 360° premium vehicle solution provides a comprehensive approach to vehicle maintenance, allowing any car or motorbike to perform at its peak.

"ACI Motors always tries to satisfy the customers with world-class products and excellent service. Joining hands with a brand like LIQUI MOLY is a reflection of that commitment. We are very happy to be able to provide such quality products directly from Germany to the automobile enthusiasts and experts of Bangladesh. Besides offering a complete vehicle solution, we aim to be a part of the fun and excitement of the automobile industry." says Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors Limited.

Heavy traffic and Bangladesh's warm, humid weather, and poor fuel quality can take a toll on a car's machinery and engines, meaning reliable maintenance is crucial. Specifically made to survive such obstacles, LIQUI MOLY products offer durability and excellent performance that increase vehicle lifespan.

Every product undergoes rigorous testing from beginning to end, guaranteeing constant quality and safety that distinguishes it from alternatives for routine maintenance.

The benefit of LIQUI MOLY, however, extends beyond its technical prowess; it elevates auto maintenance to a top-class experience. Owners may transform basic maintenance into a fulfilling ritual of care and refinement with the LIQUI MOLY range. Adding specialist additives, LIQUI MOLY engine oils or gear oils is to maintain and improve the longevity and performance of your car and your motorbike.

Furthermore, LIQUI MOLY's collaborations with motorsports like Formula 1 and MotoGP serve as a testament to the brand's dedication to excellence in performance in the most extreme operating environments. These partnerships demonstrate LIQUI MOLY products' durability and exceptional quality in the same harsh environments seen on racetracks across the world. Now, drivers in Bangladesh may make use of the same superior solutions that both experts and enthusiasts rely on.

LIQUI MOLY offers a special chance for anybody in Bangladesh who is proud of their car to treat it to top-notch items. This experience, which brings German engineering directly to your door, is based on quality and innovation and goes beyond simple maintenance.

