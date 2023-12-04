DRRA Launches Inclusive Fashion Brand, Malancha, on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The Disabled Rehabilitation and Research Association (DRRA), Bangladesh, recognises the International Day of Persons with Disabilities as one of the most important in their line of work and chose to celebrate the occasion at the beautiful premises of the Amar Jyoti School for differently-abled children, in Dhaka's Vatara area.

The event saw children from the Amar Jyoti School participate in eloquent poem recitations, and lively, patriotic dance performances in front of guests and their immensely proud teachers and parents. Among the guests, were Farida Yesmin, the Executive Director of DRRA; popular television actress Deepa Khandakar; Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union, H E Charles Whiteley; Dutch Ambassador, Irma van Dueren; UNDP Resident Representative, Stefan Liller; the Executive Head of Unimart and a representative from Unilever.

Besides working closely with the health, education, and training agendas for persons with disabilities, the DRRA has, for a long time, also tried to increase the efficiency of these people in various skill sets such as stitching and crafting.

The event, therefore, also included an exclusive fashion show, unveiling for the first time, the clothes the students of Amar Jyoti made for their inclusive fashion brand, Malancha. The unbelievably talented students of DRRA showcased this incredible collection today, featuring trendy co-ords, fusion kurtis, fatuas, jackets, panjabis, three-piece suits for ladies, and a mesmerising range of handmade totes, beach bags, and purses.

In a quest to level the playing field for these children, to give them equal footing within their families and communities and to ensure that they remain contributing members of society, Unimart has graciously partnered with DDRA, agreeing to market and sell Malancha products, made entirely by these children in all their stores across the city.

In a sweet moment curated by the organisers, guests from the various embassies also wore Malancha and went on stage to participate in the ramp walk with the children. Through its efforts, the DRRA at once showed staunch support for the welfare of these incredible children and displayed to the world their sheer willpower and aptitude. Through the success of Malancha, the organisation aims to extend fashion to every member of society, regardless of their body shape and size.