DHEU: A wave of Western fashion in Bangladesh

An alluring new sub-brand of SaRa Lifestyle Limited, DHEU is a youthful Western fashion label that is as lively and connected to the other side of the globe as tidal waves. DHEU stands out from competitors thanks to its extensive selection of personalised fabrics and patterns in Western clothing.

The dresses from this brand are crafted from a variety of fabrics including silk, cotton, knit, and denim. The entire DHEU line has been meticulously crafted in a Western style, catering to the tastes of today's youth and keeping up with the latest fashion trends worldwide.

As a second-year student at the University of British Columbia, Saraf Saiyara began DHEU at the age of 18, after harnessing a lifelong passion for fashion. She has always had an affinity for styling and clothing, ever since she was a little girl playing dress-up with her Barbie dolls.

Throughout her middle school, it was the events she organised that finally motivated her to pursue a career in fashion business. Now, as the Founder and CEO of DHEU, she is always pushing herself to take the brand to greater heights.

"I saw that the youth around me would get Western clothes from abroad because they were priced high in Bangladesh. I realised that there was a need for good-quality Western clothing at affordable prices for them, and so DHEU was born," expressed Saiyara.

Men's apparel from DHEU features a wide variety of shirts in denim, corduroy, printed, and casual styles, as well as t-shirts in regular and oversized cuts, denim pants, joggers, cargo pants, and jackets. Among the women's clothing options at DHEU are trendy tops, midi dresses, western shirts, slacks, bodycon, gowns, skirts, crop tops, and blazers.

Anyone from teenagers and up can rock DHEU's all-Western clothing and the prices range between Tk 750 and 3000. Taking an item of apparel and redesigning it in various ways is something the brand does pretty often.

Saiyara explained, "We take inspiration from Western trends and also see what people like here in Bangladesh. Combining them, we come up with clothing through which young adults get to express themselves."

It has been a year and a half since DHEU was launched and the customer response has been delightful. "When I go out and see people wearing DHEU clothing, it makes me extremely happy," gushed Saiyara. As a CEO, she prioritises customer feedback to bring out relevant collections every launch.

As DHEU grows with every passing day, Saiyara dreams big to take DHEU's waves of popularity to newer horizons. "It is going to take time and the progress might be slow, but once you are determined and really work hard, things might just work out."

Photo: Courtesy