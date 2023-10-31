"All Hallows Eve" at Le Meridien: A spine-tingling Halloween spectacle

In the heart of Dhaka, the spookiest event of the year unfolded on the nights of 27 and 28 October. TNR and Le Meridien proudly presented "All Hallows Eve," a two-day extravaganza that sent chills down the spines of families, friends, and children alike. This unforgettable carnival was nothing short of a Halloween miracle, boasting a line-up of activities that made for an experience like no other.

The festivities kicked off with a performance by "Dads in the Park," a local band known for their high-energy performances. Their music resonated through the venue, setting the perfect tone for a night filled with eerie excitement.

As the music echoed, guests explored the various attractions, and "Nightmare Town" was a particularly popular spot. This hauntingly charming setup immersed visitors in a world of ghouls and ghosts, complete with eerie soundscapes and scary surprises.

For those who were drawn to the mystical and supernatural, the "Whispering Vine Cemetery" offered a glimpse into the world of the unknown. With make believe gravestones that seemed to whisper secrets of the past, it was a captivating experience for those daring enough to venture through the cemetery gates. Cosplay enthusiasts came in their finest costumes, bringing iconic characters to life and adding a unique dimension to the event's vibrant atmosphere.

The live performance by Nasha took the excitement to a whole new level. Their musical prowess filled the night air with a haunting melody that left the audience enchanted. The fire-spinning show, a spectacle of mesmerising flames, added a dash of danger to the evening, leaving spectators in awe of the performers' incredible skills.

While the night was dominated by the spooky and the supernatural, there was also room for creative expression.

Amrin Tasnim Jaima, the stand-up comedy sensation, graced the event with her presence, leaving the audience in splits throughout her performance. Speaking about the event, she shared, "I couldn't have asked for a better crowd to perform for. The energy and enthusiasm of the audience at 'All Hallows Eve' was electrifying. It's an experience I'll cherish forever."

Amrin's performance was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the night, bringing humour and laughter to the spine-chilling evening.

The Clay Station allowed guests to explore their artistic side, moulding clay into various eerie shapes and creations. The Face Paint booth transformed willing participants into creepy creatures and beloved characters, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the Halloween spirit.

The Tarot Tent was a hub of intrigue and fascination, where fortune-tellers and mystics unveiled the mysteries of the future. The readings left attendees pondering the uncanny accuracy of the predictions, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the evening. And for the brave souls seeking to satisfy their appetites, the Frightful Food Fest offered a delectable array of Halloween-themed treats.

"All Hallows Eve'' was a true carnival of the senses, where every corner held a surprise and a shiver of delight. The Le Meridien poolside venue provided the perfect backdrop for the event, with its eerie ambiance and delightful decorations. Families, friends, and kids alike revealed in the festivities, making memories that will last a lifetime.