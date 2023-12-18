Your relaxing winter getaway at Ocean Paradise

Colder weather and the winter breeze call for hitting the shores. While you enjoy watching orange sunsets, walking on the sandy beach, and soaking in the salty water, you should also opt for the best hotel to relax and have a wonderful vacation. Ocean Paradise, Cox's Bazar is well known for its comfort, convenience, and amazing service. The vast and comfortable rooms create the perfect environment to relax, with the sea view directly from the windows and balcony as the cherry on top.

Adding to that, a spacious lobby for you to spend your breaks and being situated at the heart of Kolatoli Beach at a few minutes' walking distance, Ocean Paradise has rightfully earned its name as one of the leading 5-star hotels of the country.

The hotel has an array of room categories to choose from deluxe rooms to suite rooms and even creative studios with options for sea and city views. With their host of packages, they know exactly what is required for the perfect vacation.

If you want to spend some quality time with your loved one, the unique Dinner Package for honeymoon couples shall transport you to a romantic retreat amidst its dreamy setup with a candle-lit dinner. As for the full experience, you can opt for the Honeymoon Package.

No vacation is complete without having delectable food that will tantalise your taste buds for every meal. Ocean Paradise offers a vast array of food and beverages for you to choose from. Try the Kolatoli Café for breakfast and evening snacks or enjoy lunch and dinner at Curry Leaf Restaurant.

To make your winter nights memorable under a moonlit sky, enjoy dinner at Chandni Lounge, a rooftop BBQ restaurant with a panoramic sea view. Or, if you just want to chill by the pool, dine, and relax by the Pool Café. Ocean Paradise also has a one-of-a-kind bar with a pirate theme which is unique in that area.

When in Cox's Bazar, create everlasting memories beyond the beach at Ocean Paradise. During weekends, special musical nights with live music are arranged on the rooftop to immerse yourself in joyful conversations and soulful music. The hotel is also known to seamlessly host various corporate events through their corporate packages. Other active offers currently at Ocean Paradise include the New Year's Package and marine-based activities.

Make the most out of this season and enjoy a relaxing vacation at our very own Cox's Bazar, enhancing your entire trip with accommodation at Ocean Paradise, where you will wake up to the sunrise peeking through your windows and go to sleep hearing the crashing of waves in the background.

Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort was awarded the Best Family Hotel this year by South Asian Travel Awards and has previously received the Best Romantic Hotel and Best Corporate Hotel awards as well. Plan your relaxing vacation to enjoy the best there is.

For more information, please visit http://www.oceanparadisehotel.com/

Photo: Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort