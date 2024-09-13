US eases travel advisory for Bangladesh ahead of delegation’s visit

The United States has lowered its travel advisory for Bangladesh from Level 4 to Level 3, urging its citizens to reconsider travel rather than avoiding it entirely.

This adjustment signals a perceived reduction in immediate threats to US nationals.

The revised advisory was issued shortly before a US delegation's scheduled visit to Bangladesh.

The level was raised to four, the highest level, when the US asked its nationals not to travel to Bangladesh amid student protests in July and August.

"Reconsider travel to Bangladesh due to civil unrest, crime, and terrorism. Some areas have increased risk," reads the latest travel advisory.

In its country summary, the US said since the July 2024 "civil unrest, violent clashes" have largely ended, but conditions may change on short notice.

US citizens are reminded to avoid all gatherings, even peaceful ones, that could turn violent with little or no warning.

Bangladesh and US will discuss how the US can support Bangladesh's economic growth, financial stability and development needs as Dhaka will welcome a delegation from the US within a couple of days.

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, as part of the US delegation, will travel to Bangladesh.