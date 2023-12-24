Mana Bay: Dive into an aquatic wonder just a splash away

Embark on a journey into the aquatic wonderland of Mana Bay, where the humdrum of Dhaka's urban jungle is swapped for a "splash-tastic" escape just 49.4 km away! Forget fancy restaurants; Mana Bay is your ticket to adventure!

This is not your run-of-the-mill waterpark. Mana Bay is a quirky oasis crafted by a team of globetrotting thrill enthusiasts and British investment. Imagine White Water, the masterminds behind global waterpark sensations teaming up to create a tropical haven that puts the "fun" in funky!

Mana Bay is not just about water slides – it is a day-long adrenaline rush with rides that will make butterflies flutter in your stomach (the good kind!). And the fun does not stop there; they have got tranquil cabanas, dining options that will make your taste buds dance and attractions that combine the allure of Disney's magical realm with the thrilling pizzazz of Universal's Volcano Bay! United, these enchanting features at Mana Bay will keep you spellbound throughout the entire adventure.

Setting the bar for excellence is their mantra! An international dream team is on duty, ensuring every aspect is crafted to perfection, allowing you to immerse yourself in the uplifting Polynesian vibes with nothing but positivity. And speaking of vibes, "Mana" in Hawaiian means spiritual energy – and trust us, it's woven into every corner, from the slides to the delightful rustic Polynesian coconut salad!

The Director of Mana Bay, Sasheen Akbani, spills the tropical tea: "Mana Bay is not just a waterpark; it's your tropical escape to create Insta-worthy moments. Live, laugh, and love while soaking up the good vibes – that's the Mana Bay promise!"

Spread across a whopping 60,000 sq. metres, Mana Bay proudly wears the crown as South Asia's third-largest waterpark. Feeling adventurous? Dive into the thrill rides, chill in the cabanas, or pamper yourself with spa moments. It is a one-stop-shop entertainment destination!

With 17 rides, 4 attractions, 11 food havens, and 18 cabanas, Mana Bay is not just an adventure hub, it is your secret oasis in the concrete desert offering the biggest manmade beach in the country with a stunning volcano view. Need more? How about a 700-metre-long Lazy River named "Enchanted Waters," waves that will make you feel like floating and the first-ever double Flowrider in the country!

For the young voyagers, KidzKraze is a mini-paradise filled with water cannons, slides, and giggles. Because at Mana Bay, the fun does not stop – it is a playground where everyone is invited!

Eager for a culinary escapade? Mana Bay offers 11 delectable dining destinations, comprising seven restaurants and four food trucks. Whether you are a culinary explorer or on the hunt for delightful snacks, the fusion of international and Polynesian flavours will elevate your palate to new heights. It's a must for any gastronomic journey!

Imagine a day out with friends or family at Mana Bay — your perfect getaway to unwind and rejuvenate. So, grab your sun hat, slather on the sunscreen, and let Mana Bay sprinkle a dash of magic on your bucket list!

Photo: Courtesy