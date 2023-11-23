Climb every mountain or ride every wave? The ultimate traveller’s dilemma!

Alright, fellow wanderers, gather around because we are diving (or summiting) into the ultimate showdown: mountains or seas? It's like picking your favourite flavour of ice cream, but instead of chocolate or vanilla, we are talking about the epic clash between rocky wonders and salty adventures.

Picture this; you, a mountain person, with the wind tousling your hair as you conquer the grand peaks. The air is so crisp it could snap, and you are basically breathing in inspiration. Each step up feels like a mini-victory, and when you finally reach that summit, you have unlocked a cheat code to the universe. The view? Well, it's like nature's version of an IMAX movie, breath-taking, awe-inspiring, and totally worth the calf burn.

Photo: Collected

But, hold on, sea lovers, because we are not done yet. Imagine toes in the sand, the sun kissing your face, and the ocean waves doing their best dance routine just for you. The sea life is a party and you are on the VIP list. No mountain breeze can compete with the salty symphony of the tides. It's not just a view, it's a vibe. A vibe that screams endless possibilities and let's be real, a bit of daydreaming.

Now, do not panic if you are standing there thinking, "Can't I love both?" Of course, you can!? In fact, some days, you might wake up feeling all "climb every mountain," and others you are ready to ride the waves like you are auditioning for a beach commercial.

Photo: Collected

It's all about embracing the wild side of nature and discovering what makes your heart do a happy little dance. We are not drawing battle lines here; we are drawing smiley faces in the sand and on mountaintops. Because, truth be told, the mountains and the sea are like the peanut butter and jelly of Mother Nature's menu; they just work together.

So, are you Team Mountain, ready to high-five eagles on the summit? Or, are you Team Sea, with your own personal pod of imaginary dolphins? Maybe you are both, a hybrid adventurer with a love for all the best things in life. There's no wrong answer, only a world full of epic landscapes waiting for you to explore.

In this great debate, let's ditch the seriousness and toss our preferences into the backpack of life. Whether you are scaling peaks or catching waves, the adventure is what counts. So, lace up those hiking boots or grab your surfboard, the world is your playground, and it's time to play!