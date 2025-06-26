Caab chairman Monjur Kabir removed, transferred to armed forces division

Travel
Star Online Report
Thu Jun 26, 2025 05:56 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 06:00 PM

Photo: Collected
Monjur Kabir was appointed chairman of Caab on August 18 last year

 

Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan has been removed from his post as chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab).

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification today confirming his transfer to the Armed Forces Division.

Monjur Kabir was appointed chairman of Caab on August 18 last year.

Prior to that, he served as an Air Captain at Zahurul Haque Air Force Base in Chattogram.

 
