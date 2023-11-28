Biman launches new flight dispatch system

Biman Bangladesh Airlines today launched an integrated flight dispatch solution named "Lido/Flight 4ED", developed by German Lufthansa System, to enhance flight safety as well as to reduce flight costs.

The system provides timely and accurate forecasts for flight times, distances, and headings, as well as real-time updates on weather and airspace conditions based on certified high-quality aeronautical data.

The system assists dispatchers in determining the best route while taking current flight-related data into account, allowing airlines to optimise their flying time, expenses, and fuel consumption, resulting in up to 5 percent fuel savings.

"We are choosing the best tools and infrastructure to enhance our digital capabilities and the new solution will advance Biman towards its journey to become a smart airline," said Biman Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim at the inaugural ceremony at Biman's headquarters in the capital.

He said the national flag carrier is the first airline in Bangladesh's aviation history to use this kind of modern technology that is used by globally renowned airlines like Fly Emirates, Qatar Airways, and British Airways.

Biman officials said the flag carrier would be able to save over Tk 20 crore annually only from its Saudi Arabia and the UK routes by using the new flight dispatch solution.