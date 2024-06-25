Bangladeshi C-130J fleet reaches full strength with Marshall delivering last five aircraft

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group has delivered the last of five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), marking a key milestone in the nation's long-term investment in sovereign airlift capacity.

Representatives from the Bangladesh High Commission in London and the BAF joined the Marshall team at the company's headquarters in Cambridge on Monday to formally celebrate the handover of the final aircraft.

Marshall's multi-million pound programme to upgrade and enhance the BAF C-130J fleet originated in 2018 and 2019, following the acquisition of the aircraft from the UK Ministry of Defence, Bangladesh High Commission in the UK, said in a statement today.

"I am delighted to be here to preside over a proud moment for the entire Bangladesh Air Force, as we mark the culmination of a multi-year investment into our fleets towards realisation of Forces Goal 2030 as envisioned by her excellency Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said Saida Muna Tasneem, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK and Ireland.

"The work performed here in Cambridge will directly support us in fulfilling our operational commitments for decades to come, and I would like to thank the Marshall team for their expertise and commitment."

"The BAF-Marshall relationship perfectly exemplifies the collaborative spirit and commitment to shared interests that underpin the growing UK-Bangladesh defence relationship."

While all five aircraft are now in active service with the BAF, Marshall is scheduled to deliver further modifications in near future.

Marshall will also continue to support the BAF with a range of technical services including global engineering support, supply chain and logistics management, spare parts procurement and provision of training.

"It has been a privilege to partner with the Bangladesh Air Force over the last six years as they have created a world-leading tactical airlift capability," said Chris Dare, Marshall's Director of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services and Solutions.

"Fielding these five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with a range of sophisticated upgrades will ensure the BAF's mission-readiness to support UN peace-keeping and humanitarian missions around the world, and this is something we are proud to have contributed to."