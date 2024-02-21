AirAsia recognises top 20 Bangladeshi travel agents

AirAsia, the largest airline in Malaysia, has recognised the top 20 travel agencies in Bangladesh at the AirAsia Agents Conference 2024.

Thailand Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor, Group Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Aviation Group, Bo Lingam, Chief Revenue and Network Officer of AirAsia, Paul Carroll, Chairman of TAS Group, KM Mozibul Hoque as well as other board members were present at the programme held at a city hotel.

Total Air Services Limited (TAS), a subsidiary of TAS Group, GSA of AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia Thailand in Bangladesh, organised the event last night.

AirAsia currently operates 14 weekly flights from Dhaka to Kuala Lumpur and 2 weekly flights between Dhaka and Bangkok, providing travellers with convenient and affordable travel options to various destinations.