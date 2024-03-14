Europe has a fascinating connection with Islam. The Islamic past of the region leaves a footmark which is traceable even today to the observing tourist. Although we associate mosques with prayers, the splendours of many of the European architectural marvels often leave us awed.

Keeping these in mind, here is a list of the 5 most beautiful mosques in Europe.

Photo: Collected / Shavr IK / Unsplash

Saint Petersburg Mosque, Russia

When Saint Petersburg Mosque was first built and opened to the public, it was one of the largest mosques in Europe. With its founding stone laid in 1910, the mosque was fully completed in 1921. The building can hold 5000 worshippers at the same time on two floors. The mosque was closed during World War II but was reopened to the public in 1956.

Photo: Collected / Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz / Pexels

Lala Mustafa Pasha Mosque, Cyprus

The Lala Mustafa Pasha Mosque was actually built to be and was originally a catholic cathedral. From 1328 to 1571, the mosque was known as Cathedral of Saint Nicholas. In 1571, it was declared to be a mosque after the Ottoman Empire captured Famagusta, and to the present day, the building serves as a mosque. The gothic architecture of the building makes it unique as a mosque, with only one minaret.

Photo: Collected / Raimond Klavins / Unsplash

The Blue Mosque, Turkey

The Blue Mosque, also known as the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, is a remnant of the Ottoman era. It was constructed during the rule of Ahmed I, hence the name, between 1609 and 1617. Being a major tourist attraction in Istanbul, it is also one of the most popular and iconic monuments of Ottoman architecture. The mosque is adorned with thousands of hand-painted tiles with floral motifs, mostly in blue which gives it the name, The Blue Mosque. With six minarets, a large dome in the centre and four domes around it, the beautiful mosque can host up to 10,000 worshippers at a time.

Mosque of Rome, Italy

The Mosque of Rome, which was completed in 1994, can hold up to 12,000 worshippers at a time. The mosque is also used as an Islamic Cultural Centre, where Muslims gather for various religious activities, tying the Muslim community of Rome together. The architectural details include several palm-shaped columns which represent the connection between the devotees and the Almighty.

Chechnya Mosque (Pride of Muslims), Russia

The Chechnya Mosque is the largest in Europe with the capacity to hold 30,000 people inside the prayer hall and 70,000 people outside in the gardens. The beautiful mosque with one central dome and four minarets on the corners is made of white marble and decorated with pure gold, making it extraordinary to look at.

The mosque's interior is decorated with 395 lamps, all embellished with Swarovski stones and gold. There are about 2000 trees planted in the mosque area and the area even has a real valley of roses.