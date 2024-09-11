Why doing everything for your kids is a recipe for disaster

Children are a reflection of their parents. Those miniature human beings are like sponges; what you teach them, they will absorb. It is best to shape them into more responsible beings from a young age. Parenting style has evolved over the years, and young parents believe that being an authoritarian figure to their children does not always have the best outcome.

You drop, you pick

When teaching responsibility to children, start small. Kids tend to drop stuff from their hands almost all the time. They lose interest in toys quickly and move on to the next item to play with. In such situations, it is best to let them pick up the item they dropped, instead of turning it into a game where they throw something and you rush to pick it up. When you let them pick what they drop, they learn to be more cautious of their actions. This also applies to scenarios where they spill milk or food; give them a napkin to wipe it on their own.

Let children be more independent

Children should not be pampered. If parents want their children to grow up into responsible adults, they should let go of the notion of doing everything for them. After playing with their toys, instruct your child to put it back where it was originally kept. Let them eat on their own instead of running around the house with a spoon and bowl. This takes off pressure from the parent as well. Parents are supposed to guide their children in the way of life, not do it on their behalf. If they throw a tantrum, instead of yelling at them, just talk to them.

Explore more hobbies

Art and music are common early hobbies parents allow their children to try. However, let your children take a pick from a variety of other options as well. School them to take care of the house plants, bake with them, buy them graphic novels to spark an interest in reading, play with clay, or get them puzzles to solve. There are multiple hobbies to pick from other than being an iPad child, only if the parent decides to.

Your actions reflect on your children. It all starts with you. If you want them to be more responsible, start with yourself. Spend quality time with your children, you will get to know them better and grow a healthy relationship with them.