TNR Events shaping the future of entertainment in Bangladesh

In a city where entertainment options often revolve around shopping, dining out, or spending a few hours at the cineplex, TNR Events has emerged as a breath of fresh air. This dynamic event organiser, founded just two years ago by Trina Falgune, seeks to revolutionise Dhaka's leisure scene. With a keen focus on engaging young minds and offering unforgettable experiences, TNR Events is a catalyst for vibrant moments, a stage for creativity, and a bridge connecting a new generation to unique and engaging activities.

Living in current times is not easy. You are always on the run, with barely any breathers and no matter how much you crave it, going out of town to unwind is not always an easy option. TNR Events was born with a vision to bridge this gap and deliver something special; a shift in the common narrative, giving young people a platform to live in the moment, enjoy life, and mingle with like-minded souls.

In explaining the core reason behind TNR events, Falgune states, "With development and globalisation of lifestyles, a section of the youth sees Dhaka as a boring city these days. Especially if they have been abroad before, they want to fly back every few months to unwind and have a good time. TNR Events is my way of telling these people that Dhaka no longer lags behind in terms of entertainment, celebration, or creativity."

In its short but remarkable journey, TNR Events has become synonymous with innovation. It is dedicated to nurturing and promoting the aspirations of young creative minds, artists, musicians, and athletes in Dhaka. Every event they organise becomes a canvas for emerging talent. They dedicate segments to artists giving them a much-needed platform to bring forth their very best, and actively support athletes through sports events. The company is driven by a passion for creating exceptional experiences that people will treasure for years to come.

One of TNR Events' hallmarks is its thematic approach to event planning. Aniqa Zaheen, Category Head of TNR Events, describes how they specialise in crafting immersive experiences tailored to specific occasions. "Whether it's the romance of Valentine's Day, the joy of Christmas, the thrill of Halloween, or the excitement of New Year's Eve, our aim is to bring these moments to life," says Zaheen.

A master of thinking outside the box, TNR is the first one to introduce unique concepts such as beach rugby, a monsoon festival celebrating the beauty of the rain, and neon nights of music, bringing out the concept of 'night life' on a much wider scale. These ideas are not just different; they're downright gorgeous, transforming ordinary days into extraordinary memories.

Every journey has its challenges, and TNR Events is no exception. One notable hurdle is the stereotype that women-driven ventures are not always met with open arms. Yet, two years into this remarkable journey, TNR Events has stood strong, paving the way for a new era of entertainment in Dhaka.

While Dhaka has witnessed the rise and fall of various entertainment ventures, TNR Events has taken the time to gauge the pulse of this city. Their visionary approach and creativity along with the courage to try new concepts surprises and intrigues us all.

With each event, they continue to redefine what entertainment in Dhaka means. TNR Events envisions a future filled with even more creativity, more vibrant experiences, and more opportunities for local talents to shine. As they move forward, their mission remains the same; to create memories that people will cherish and to redefine what entertainment means in Dhaka.

Photo: Chittabong & Saimun